Comfort dogs to help Riverside County firefighters cope with stress

Marian Bouchot

The Peer Support Comfort K-9 Program helps provide companionship, comfort, socialization, mental stimulation, and appropriate physical touch to first responders in need. The team consists of a trained Peer Support Member, trained handler, and the animal. Currently, the program has two trained dogs, Star and Henry.

CALFIRE officials said many cases of Post Traumatic Stress Injury go unreported so numbers could be higher than known. This program officially began in late August 2021. It's available to all CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department employees - from first responders to support personnel.

 The canines and their handler/peer support are allowed to visit county fire facilities and stations through an approval process. The trained handlers are volunteer reserves of the Riverside County Fire. If needed, Peer Support K-9's will be allowed to respond to other County agencies through an approval process.

A CALFIRE spokesperson said the Comfort K-9 Program will be certified through a nationally recognized Therapy Dog or Animal Assisted Crisis Response program. Also, the Comfort K-9 Program is looking to add more dogs and trained handlers to their team.


