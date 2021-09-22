Desert Hot Springs woman killed in fiery head-on wreck

News

A fiery Desert Hot Springs head-on collision resulted in at least one fatality late Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called to the area of Little Morongo Road between Dillon Road and Two Bunch Palms on the city's westside at 10:51 p.m.

Officers say two vehicles collided there at approximately 10:46 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle caught fire. A 20-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman was driving a 1999 Lexus GS 300 and died at the scene.

A man driving the Toyota Corolla was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

A CHP statement said the Lexus was northbound on Little Morongo Road, north of Dillon Road when its driver unsafely merged into the southbound lane in an attempt to overtake another vehicle.

The statement said the Lexus subsequently collided head-on into a Toyota Corolla traveling in the southbound lane.

There was no immediate word on the names of the drivers involved.

An investigation continues, but the CHP statement said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be possible factors.

