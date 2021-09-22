Hunter Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund established to honor fallen Marine, aid students pursuing public service

News

A scholarship fund has been established in the name of Coachella Valley native and fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez.

Lopez was among 13 U.S. servicepeople who were killed in the bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport last month. He was laid to rest last weekend after three days of local ceremonies and events to honor his life.

Watch: Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Much of his life was spent in La Quinta schools.

Now, La Quinta High School, in partnership with the Lopez family and the Desert Sands Educational Foundation, is announcing the Hunter Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"Money generated from this fund will support post-secondary options for students at La Quinta High School who are pursuing careers in public service," said Sean M Webb, Director of Community Engagement and Education Foundation at DSUSD.

Here's how to donate:

You can contribute online by clicking here.

You can text HUNTER to 760-338-2282

WATCH: Fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez honored at La Quinta childhood schools