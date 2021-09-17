Live updates: Fallen Marine honored at La Quinta childhood schools
The second of three days of memorial events to honor Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez is underway.
Cpl. Lopez was killed in Afghanistan and is being laid to rest this week.
A somber procession on Friday morning is bringing his remains past his childhood schools: Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, and La Quinta High School.
It will return to St. Francis of Assisi for viewing from noon - 7 p.m. before Saturday's memorial and burial.
At Amelia Earhart Elementary, school pictures of Cpl. Lopez taken during his younger years lined the sidewalks, flanked by American flags that represent the school community.
Engine 39 standing by for the start of the procession for USMC Corporal Hunter Lopez in La Quinta. pic.twitter.com/gLFw4qB7x6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 17, 2021
News Channel 3 has crews along the route of the procession. We will be bringing you live coverage on air and online of key moments as well as live reports on News Channel 3 at Noon.
Thursday afternoon, the body of the fallen Marine was greeted by his family, military, law enforcement, and dignitaries.
You can watch that here:
In the evening, hundreds lined the streets of Cathedral City, Palm Desert, and La Quinta to honor Cpl. Lopez as the procession made its way to the church on Washington Street.
FRIDAY
Starting 9 a.m. Friday, another procession will take Lopez past the three Desert Sands Unified schools he attended before becoming a Marine: Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, and La Quinta High School.
"The character of that young man just shines. I'm proud to know that he was a Red Hawk and I'm proud to be a Marine along with him."Todd Biggert, principal at John Glenn Middle School
John Glenn Middle School Principal Todd Biggert said his students are gearing up to pay their respects Friday as the procession passes by. "We've got 1,100 students that are going to be lining that entryway as they come in," he said. "They've got flags; the teachers are gonna be wearing (matching memorial shirts)."
La Quinta High School Principal Dr. Rudy Wilson said his students have been hit hard by the loss. Lopez's sister, Trinity, is a senior there now.
"It's been tough," Wilson said. "We have no shortage of students who would like to show their respect and appreciation for Hunter and his family."
At a La Quinta High School volleyball game Tuesday, the team honored the Lopez family. Parents Herman and Alicia were present – Trinity Lopez is a player on the team.
Mayor of La Quinta Linda Eans said the procession was planned by Lopez's family and will be important to their healing, and the community.
"To be able to provide perhaps some closure for those students who knew him or know his brother and sister, that will be very special, for not only all of the teachers to be able to participate, but the students that are there on campus," Evans said.
After the procession past the schools Friday, Lopez will return to St. Francis in La Quinta where the public can attend a viewing.
SATURDAY
A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 11 a.m. It's open to the public and large screens will be available to watch the ceremony.
Then, a procession will take Lopez to the Riverside National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
