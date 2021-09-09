Brother of fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez recounts sibling’s final moments

Top Stories

The brother of fallen U.S. Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez opened up for the first time about his older brother's tragic death in Afghanistan.

18-year-old Owen Lopez sat down for a one-on-one interview with Marine veteran and Youtuber Travis Haley to share his personal account of what Hunter Lopez endured when terrorists attacked an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

September would have marked a happy homecoming for fallen U.S. Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez after 5 months serving overseas.

Owen Lopez said Hunter had planned to “do shooting instructing over in California with a couple other deputies out there that he knew.“

A few days after the terrorist attack on the Kabul airport, the Lopez family received tragic news about their beloved Hunter.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. for a personal account from Hunter's younger brother on the events that unfolded outside the Kabul airport the day his sibling made the ultimate sacrifice, and how it's influenced his family.