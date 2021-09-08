Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, other service members killed in Afghanistan to be awarded Purple Heart

Top Stories

US service members who died in Kabul attack to receive Purple Heart

“The 11 Marines killed-in-action while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel will be awarded the Purple Heart,” Capt. Andrew Wood, Marine Corps spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

One of those Marines, Cpl. Hunter Lopez is being mourned throughout the Coachella Valley since his death.

Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members who died during the attack on a Kabul airport in August.

Lopez's parents are both members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. His father is Riverside Sheriff's Captain Herman Lopez and his mother is Riverside County Deputy Sheriff and RSA Board Secretary Alicia Lopez.

Tributes continue in memory of fallen Marine and Coachella Valley resident Hunter Lopez

Candlelight vigil Wednesday night

The community is invited to take part in a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at Indio City Hall in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the Kabul airport attack.

The community is invited to leave tributes and pay respects at the memorial at Indio City Hall. It's expected to remain until Sept. 11.

A Coachella Valley Marine hurt in attack

Another Coachella Valley Marine is recovering from injuries after the series of bombings at the airport.

Corporal Salvador Lule of Indio was stationed with his team in Kabul, Afghanistan during a series of bombings that killed 13 U.S. service members, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez, another Coachella Valley native.

EXCLUSIVE: Family of local Marine injured in Kabul airport attack shares update on his condition

Service branches honor heroes

The Army’s 1st Special Forces Command said in a press release the day after the attack that it's one member who died, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss had received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, and Combat Action Badge.

The U.S. Navy also confirmed that Maxton Soviak, the Navy corpsman who was killed in the Aug. 26 ISIS-K attack on the Kabul airport, had been award the Purple Heart and posthumously advanced to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

