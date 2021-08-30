Tributes continue in memory of fallen Marine and Coachella Valley resident Hunter Lopez

News

People across Coachella Valley are continuing to mourn and honor Hunter Lopez. The 22-year-old Marine Corporal was killed in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport last week.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department set up a memorial outside of their Cook Street building in Palm Desert. Two flags, a candle, a gift box, and some fabric are now positioned on the statue in front of the office.

Lopez was the son of Riverside County Sheriff's Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

Photo: KESQ

The Palm Springs American Legion tells News Channel 3 they plan to collect funds for the Lopez family at Village Fest in Palm Springs this Thursday. Their tent should be located on the west side of North Palm Canyon, north of E Andreas Road.

The Lopez family requested that donations in Hunter’s memory be made to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation in the name of the Lopez family. The Riverside Sheriff's Association has set up this page to make donation to the Lopez family.

The City of Indio's Mayor Pro Tem Waymond Fermon says that he will be requesting the City Council "present the Lopez Family with a memorial proclamation, a resolution in memorial of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez and his fellow comrades and moment of silence" to conclude a special meeting today.

Lopez was one of 11 Marines who died when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. Since word of his death has spread throughout the Valley area, tributes have poured in from those honoring his sacrifice.

Lopez's body has been returned to the United States. He is among three Marines killed in that attack who have roots in Southern California. There were two other Marines from Southern California who died in the Kabul attack: 20-year-old Lance Corporal Dylan Merola from Rancho Cucamonga, and 22-year-old lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui from Norco.

If you want to donate and contribute to the Lopez family, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Association started a fund.