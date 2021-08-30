Local veterans react to passing of Coachella Valley Marine Hunter Lopez

News

Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was one of the 13 service members who died in the attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday. His remains, along with the 12 other service members, were returned to the U.S. Sunday morning to Dover Air Force Base.

The tragic news of the fallen service members, and knowing one of them was from La Quinta, has people in Coachella Valley mourning. Local veterans have been especially hurt by the news.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3699 in Indio serves veterans in the Coachella Valley. Veterans from every branch are invited to join and support each other. Especially during hard times like these with the conflict in Afghanistan.

