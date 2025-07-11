Traffic Alert: Overnight work on Indian Canyon tonight from 8PM to 5AM

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) – Construction crews will be working on Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue in North Palm Springs from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Drivers are advised to watch out for traffic control as crews will be striping the road.

To ensure the safety of construction crews, the speed limit along Indian Canyon Drive will be reduced to 35 mph while our team is hard at work.

Residents can find key information on the Indian Canyon Drive Widening project, the latest updates, and frequently asked questions at www.indiancanyonproject.com.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Indian Canyon Drive widening, please contact our hotline at 760-203-5224. For more direct assistance, contact construction manager Andrew Beebe at andrew.beebe@weareharris.com or call 949-396-4735.