Skip to Content
News

Traffic Alert: Overnight work on Indian Canyon tonight from 8PM to 5AM

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:03 PM

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) – Construction crews will be working on Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue in North Palm Springs from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Drivers are advised to watch out for traffic control as crews will be striping the road.

To ensure the safety of construction crews, the speed limit along Indian Canyon Drive will be reduced to 35 mph while our team is hard at work.

Residents can find key information on the Indian Canyon Drive Widening project, the latest updates, and frequently asked questions at www.indiancanyonproject.com.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Indian Canyon Drive widening, please contact our hotline at 760-203-5224. For more direct assistance, contact construction manager Andrew Beebe at andrew.beebe@weareharris.com or call 949-396-4735. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content