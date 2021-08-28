Three Marines from Southern California killed in Kabul airport attack, one from Coachella Valley

Top Stories

The country is in mourning after losing 13 U.S. service members in the attack at Kabul airport.

Among them, three Marines from Southern California with one of them hitting close to home.

22-year-old Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was from the Coachella Valley. He was the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

Hunter graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017. He used to volunteer and play for the American Youth Soccer Organization in La Quinta. The organization posted on its Facebook saying:

"Please pray for the Lopez family. One of our LQAYSO alumni volunteer families whose son Hunter played and volunteered for our region 443 was one of the Marines killed in this week's attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was an amazing person. Thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice. Rest In Paradise."

The Riverside Sheriff’s Association said Hunter had plans to be a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy when he got back from his deployment. His plans were tragically cut short in an instant.

There were two other Marines from Southern California who died in the Kabul attack: 20-year-old Lance Corporal Dylan Merola from Rancho Cucamonga, and 22-year-old lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui from Norco.

“I just pray for everybody over there- and get them all home,” said Merola's mother, Cheryl.

She said her son was planning to go to college and study engineering.

Marine Nikoui graduated from Norco High School in 2019. The school's principal said he served in ROTC with his son in the same years.

“A good kid really had a strong energy about him and knew what he wanted to do," said principal Rob Ibbetson. "It was neat to see that kind of you know, direction and drive in goal setting.”

All three Marines gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Coachella Valley mourns the heartbreaking losses together. Never forgetting the heroic legacies each of them leaves behind.

If you want to donate and contribute to the Lopez family, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Association started a fund.