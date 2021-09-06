Exclusive: Family of local Marine injured in Kabul airport attack discuss his road to recovery

News

A local Marine injured during the Kabul airport attack is continuing on his road to recovery.

Corporal Salvador Lule of Indio was stationed with his team in Kabul, Afghanistan during a series of bombings that killed 13 U.S. service members, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez, another Coachella Valley native.

Lule was among 15 U.S. service members injured during the attack. He was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington D.C. for treatment.

Lule is an Indio native and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2019. Family friends said he enlisted in the Marine Corps shortly after graduating to help his family and serve the country he loves.

Cpl Salvador Lule on the right with other fellow U.S. Service members

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Lule family during Cpl. Lule's recovery. Click here to visit that page