Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:05 PM

Injured Coachella Valley Marine survives Kabul airport attack

<i>Planet Labs/Google Maps/CNN</i><br/>This CNN graphic shows the layout of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. An explosion took place outside the airport on Thursday.
Planet Labs/Google Maps/CNN
Planet Labs/Google Maps/CNN
This CNN graphic shows the layout of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. An explosion took place outside the airport on Thursday.

A U.S. Marine originally from the Coachella Valley is recovering from injuries sustained in the August 26th Kabul airport attack. Salvador Lule, an Indio native, is currently being treated at Walter Reed Hospital on the East Coast, according to the office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

Lule was stationed with his team in Kabul, Afghanistan when U.S. forces and other citizens were attacked in a series of bombings.  

The deadly attack killed 13 U.S. service members, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez, another Coachella Valley native. 

Desert Sands Unified School District confirmed that Lule, like Lopez, was a graduate of La Quinta High School. Lule graduated in 2019.

Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content