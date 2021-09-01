Injured Coachella Valley Marine survives Kabul airport attack

News Headlines

A U.S. Marine originally from the Coachella Valley is recovering from injuries sustained in the August 26th Kabul airport attack. Salvador Lule, an Indio native, is currently being treated at Walter Reed Hospital on the East Coast, according to the office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

Lule was stationed with his team in Kabul, Afghanistan when U.S. forces and other citizens were attacked in a series of bombings.

The deadly attack killed 13 U.S. service members, including Cpl. Hunter Lopez, another Coachella Valley native.

Desert Sands Unified School District confirmed that Lule, like Lopez, was a graduate of La Quinta High School. Lule graduated in 2019.