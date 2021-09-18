Watch: Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Local News

Members of the Coachella Valley community and surrounding communities are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Photos: Rep. Raul Ruiz, MD

Our entire nation is forever indebted to United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez for his incredible service to our nation. Today, my heart is with the Lopez family, our nation’s Gold Star Families, and all of our courageous servicemembers and veterans. Rep. Raul Ruiz, (D) - CA 36th District

This will be the last in a series of Coachella Valley events to honor the fallen hero before Corporal Lopez is laid to rest later today at the Riverside National Cemetery.

To accommodate the large number of attendees expected, the memorial service will include large screens so overflow audiences can watch the ceremony.

A public viewing was held at St. Francis of Assisi church in La Quinta on Friday where people gathered to pay their respects to Corporal Lopez.

WATCH: Prayers for Hunter: Cpl. Lopez honored at La Quinta wake

The Lopez family received the remains of the fallen hero on Thursday afternoon. The casket was flown back to the Coachella Valley from the East Coast.

The 22-year-old Indio native was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terror attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26.

Another procession took place on Friday, which took Corporal Lopez past the three Desert Sands Unified schools he attended before becoming a Marine: Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, and La Quinta High School.

It was part of a series of events to honor Corporal Lopez's ultimate sacrifice which kicked off on Thursday with a procession from Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Cathedral City.

It went past the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station and ended at St. Francis of Assisi church in La Quinta.

Supporters lined the streets to honor the hero's life, some waving American flags and others holding homemade signs.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.