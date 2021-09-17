Honoring Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez: Public viewing in La Quinta
People from throughout Coachella Valley and beyond are gathering in La Quinta to pay respects to fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez Friday.
From noon to 7:00 p.m., a public viewing is underway at St. Francis of Assisi on Washington Street.
The viewing a somber procession on Friday morning that took the fallen hero's remains past his childhood schools: Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, and La Quinta High School.
The viewing is part of the second of three days of memorial events to honor Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez.
Cpl. Lopez was killed in Afghanistan and is being laid to rest this week.
It returned to St. Francis of Assisi for viewing from noon - 7 p.m. before Saturday's memorial and burial.
Amelia Earhart Elementary School
At Amelia Earhart Elementary, school pictures of Cpl. Lopez taken during his younger years lined the sidewalks, flanked by American flags that represent the school community.
John Glenn Middle School
La Quinta High School
La Quinta High School honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez. https://t.co/KjMwdMjrfy pic.twitter.com/GW3ImkGPfF— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 17, 2021
Engine 39 standing by for the start of the procession for USMC Corporal Hunter Lopez in La Quinta. pic.twitter.com/gLFw4qB7x6— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 17, 2021
Thursday afternoon, the body of the fallen Marine was greeted by his family, military, law enforcement, and dignitaries.
In the evening, hundreds lined the streets of Cathedral City, Palm Desert, and La Quinta to honor Cpl. Lopez as the procession made its way to the church on Washington Street.
SATURDAY SERVICES
A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 11 a.m. It's open to the public and large screens will be available to watch the ceremony.
Then, a procession will take Lopez to the Riverside National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
The parents of Hunter Lopez issued a statement in the days following the Afghanistan attack.
"Last week, we received the news that no parent wants to receive; our dear son, United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, was killed along with 12 others during the U.S.led evacuation effort at the Kabul airport.
Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and condolences we've received in the wake of Hunter's sudden passing. We want to send out a huge thank you to everyone who has donated to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation in the name of Hunter and the family, prayed, or reached out to us during one of the most challenging times in our lives. Please know that Hunter wore the United States Marine uniform with love and pride, and it is very apparent that the community will never forget his sacrifice and our family.
We are grateful to those who have paid tribute to Hunter by sending us bouquets of flowers, posting so many heartfelt messages on social media, or otherwise sharing in our sadness as well as the celebration of his short but incredible life. We wish we could thank all of you individually, but that would be nearly impossible, as there has been an overwhelming amount of people helping us. Whether checking on us, praying, making donations in Hunter's honor, we will forever be thankful for all of you.
So many people told us that they couldn't find the right words to express their sympathy. We, likewise, realized that there were no words to express our deep level of appreciation adequately. We have only two words for everyone: Thank You. "- Lopez family
