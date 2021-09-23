Newly released bodycam footage shows moments leading to deadly shooting involving unlicensed bail agent

News

Newly released police body camera footage shows the tense moments before a deadly shooting involving an unlicensed bail agent in Palm Springs.

Fabian Hector Herrera, 36, was arrested for the shooting death of David Spann, 33 at about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Via Escuela on April 23.

Herrera is a bounty recovery agent who was hired by a bail agency to apprehend Spann for violating his bail agreement. Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there was no warrant out for Spann's arrest by a law enforcement agency. They also revealed that Herrera was not a licensed bail agent and he was not allowed to have weapons because of his criminal history of two previous felony convictions.

Herrera's defense attorney, Raj Maline, said his client thought he was allowed to work as a bounty hunter and was following orders from the bail agency when he went to arrest Spann.

Body camera footage from two Palm Springs Police officers was released on Wednesday showing exactly what happened on the night of the shooting.

Screenshot from the bodycam footage of a Palm Springs Police Officer showing Herrera (Left) and Spann (Right) moments before the deadly shooting

"Get out of my house," Spann yells at Herrera and officers, armed with a knife.

“You’re gonna get tased...taser...drop em,” a Palm Springs Police officer can be heard saying, right before the shooting.

As Spann gets up after being tased, an officer says the word "shoot."

Herrera's partner, his mother Lisa Roberta Vargas, 53, was later arrested in connection with the shooting. Both face a potential life sentence if convicted for the murder.

Lisa Vargas

On Monday, Herrera made a court appearance where a judge ruled the case was going to trial. Herrera is due back in court on October 4.

The two officers that responded to the call are back at work, PSPD officials confirmed. Both are still under investigation, both internally and with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.