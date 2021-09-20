Testimony resumes for unlicensed bail agent accused in deadly Palm Springs shooting

News

The unlicensed bail agent accused of the fatal shooting of a Palm Springs man appeared in court today. The preliminary hearing continued with one witness, a licensed bail agent, testifying in his defense.

Fabian Hector Herrera, 36 years-old, was arrested on April 23 for the shooting death of 33-year-old David Spann. The shooting happened on the same day at about 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Via Escuela. Authorities said Herrera fired the fatal shots after Spann, wielding a knife, lunged toward him and several police officers inside his home.

Herrera is a bounty hunter who was hired by a bail agency to apprehend Spann for violating his bail agreement. Spann was supposed to wear a GPS device, however disabled it.

The sheriff's department said there was no warrant out for Spann's arrest by a law enforcement agency even though he was wanted by a bail agency. Sheriff officals said Herrera was not licensed bail agent and was not allowed to have weapons because of his criminal history of two previous felony convictions.

The main question at hand at the preliminary hearing: is there enough evidence for the case to go to trial?

Herrera's preliminary hearing is at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and he is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $2 million bail.