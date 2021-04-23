RSO: Bail agents involved in shooting at Palm Springs apartment complex, suspect is dead

News

Riverside County Sheriff's Department says that a suspect was killed during a shooting in Palm Springs during an effort to detain a wanted person.

RSO tweeted in part, "Preliminary info: Bail Agents were involved in a shooting while apprehending a fugitive. Suspect is deceased."

Police were at an apartment complex early Friday morning where there appeared to be an investigation underway. It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency was heading that investigation.

A woman was seen in handcuffs outside a unit at the complex. A representative from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office was also on scene.

Palms Springs Police has requested our assistance with an incident in their area. We are at the 100 block of E Via Escuela, Palm Springs. Preliminary info: Bail Agents were involved in a shooting while apprehending a fugitive. Suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/FeaaAHQKS4 — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 23, 2021

Officers were called to the Indian Canyon Gardens complex along the 2200 block of North Palm Canyon Drive at East Via Escuela shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday, according to Palm Springs Police.

Initial details were limited.

Palm Springs Police said the Riverside County Sheriffs Department was conducting an investigation there and referred all questions to that agency, but the Sheriffs Department denied to KESQ News Channel 3 it was leading the case.

A forensics truck was parked at the complex along with nearly two dozen other marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles.

We have reached out to authorities for more information. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.