today at 7:04 AM
Truck fire blocks freeway lanes east of Coachella

Traffic lanes on Interstate 10 eastbound were closed Thursday morning due to a big rig truck fire east of Coachella.

The truck was hauling containers of water when it caught fire east of Dillon Road and was reported at 5:25 a.m.

Both eastbound freeway lanes were brought to a standstill due to the intense flames that destroyed the tractor-trailer and much of its trailer.

One lane of traffic was reopened at 6:16 a.m. but traffic was still backed up for more than a mile eastbound.

Westbound traffic lanes were not impacted by the fire.

