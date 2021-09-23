Truck fire blocks freeway lanes east of Coachella

News

Traffic lanes on Interstate 10 eastbound were closed Thursday morning due to a big rig truck fire east of Coachella.

The truck was hauling containers of water when it caught fire east of Dillon Road and was reported at 5:25 a.m.

Both eastbound freeway lanes were brought to a standstill due to the intense flames that destroyed the tractor-trailer and much of its trailer.

One lane of traffic was reopened at 6:16 a.m. but traffic was still backed up for more than a mile eastbound.

Westbound traffic lanes were not impacted by the fire.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for Time Saver Traffic updates.