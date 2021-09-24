Biden urges Democratic action on stalled legislative agenda

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday urged Democrats to pass massive infrastructure and social safety net legislation at a time when sharp disagreements between moderate and progressive members of his party threaten his domestic agenda.

The President said he was confident he would ultimately sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as well as the $3.5 trillion package to expand the nation’s social safety net into law.

“Now we’re at this stalemate at the moment and we’re going to have to get these two pieces of legislation passed. Both need to be passed,” Biden said at the White House.

Biden spent nearly four and a half hours meeting with several key Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday to try to hammer out details of the economic package.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

