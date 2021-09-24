Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:25 AM

Police: 4-wheeler rider dead after popping a wheelie, driving into car with baby inside

By Shain Bergan

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A man is dead and a woman injured after a 4-wheeler popped a wheelie and drove into the side of a Jeep that had a baby inside on Thursday night.

The incident happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, MO. Police said a man riding a Yamaha 4-wheeler that had been spray-painted gray ran a red light and popped a wheelie while going around a vehicle that was in front of him at the stoplight.

As the rider ran the red light, he drove into the side of a white Jeep that was traveling southbound through the intersection with a green light, according to police. The man was thrown from the 4-wheeler and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Her 1-year-old son, secured in a car seat, was not injured, police said.

After the 4-wheeler’s rider fell from the ATV, it then collided with a black Hyundai. That driver was not injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content