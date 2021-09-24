News

By Sonnet Swire, CNN

This week, President Joe Biden’s agenda hangs in the balance. Amid a worsening migrant crisis at the southern US border and a jumbled booster shot rollout, Biden is urgently trying to mend fractures between moderate and progressive Democrats that threaten to topple his $3.5 trillion spending bill and $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 14 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.