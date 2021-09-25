Skip to Content
Police ask for help to find missing Vancouver girl

By KPTV Staff

    VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl.

Azura C. Campillo was last seen leaving her home at 14902 Southeast 1st Street at about 10:00 p.m. on Friday. Police said her family is concerned about her well-being due to her deteriorating mental health.

Campillo is described as being 5’10” and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and navy shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Vancouver Police Department.

