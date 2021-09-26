Gun Violence Memorial Project collecting objects from people impacted by trauma and loss

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Jackson, Joe Wenzel

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Family members of Middle Tennessee gun violence victims are contributing to a national memorial project that will take place at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

More than 20 Nashville families submitted an object from their loved ones to be a part of the Gun Violence Memorial Project. It was an emotional time for families, but many of them said this also helps them grieve.

The Gun Violence Memorial Project, in partnership with the Akilah Dasilva Foundation, hosted an object collection event. Families of gun violence victims donated objects to go toward the gun violence memorial exhibition at the nation’s capital.

Akilah Dasilva is one of the four victims during the Waffle House shooting. Dasilva’s mother, Shaundelle Brooks, and another mother who lost her son in Nashville in 2017 talked with News 4 on Saturday. They hope their stories will live on through this project and bring more attention to gun violence awareness.

“So, when they asked us here for Nashville to be a part of… I’m like yes because they’re so many people here that’s lost their lives to gun violence, and I feel like their story should be told,” Brooks said.

“I’m thankful for other people to see and see our story about our loved ones that were taken due to gun violence,” Deobrah Maynard said. “So, at this point, I just have to say put the guns down.”

This event also takes place on Sunday at Nashville Public Library in the 5000 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy in Antioch from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.