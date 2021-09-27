Beck Bennett leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

News

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Saturday Night Live” player Beck Bennett announced his departure from the show on Monday, leaving behind his his impressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Love you, SNL Gonna miss you so much Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun,” Bennett wrote on Instagram.

Bennett joined “SNL” in 2013. He was promoted to regular cast member in 2015.

While Bennett is departing, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Michael Che and Kenan Thompson will all return for the show’s 47th season.

Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang were made regular cast members.

This season will also have three new featured players: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

“SNL” will return on October 2, with Owen Wilson set to host and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

The-CNN-Wire

