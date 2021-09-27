Skip to Content
Cops: Man killed when hit by car of driver who had been shot

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian being struck near the intersection of 60th and Hampton Sunday night, Sept. 26.

Police say that an initial investigation indicated that a pedestrian victim was possibly assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when a striking vehicle lost control and struck the victim.

Officials report that the pedestrian victim suffered life-threatening injuries and succumb to his injuries on scene.

Milwaukee police say that the driver of the striking vehicle was found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

MPD says the the individual with a gunshot wound, a 27-year-old male from Milwaukee, was transported by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel to a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

