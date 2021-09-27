Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.5 strikes Crete, Greece

News

By Hannah Ritchie and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck the island of Crete, Greece on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers (approximately 1.24 miles), according to the EMSC.

Crete is the largest and most populous of all the Greek Islands, with a population of more than 634,000, according to EU data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.