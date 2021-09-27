Palm Springs Dog Park renamed in honor of longtime City Manager David Ready

News

Palm Springs has renamed the dog park behind City Hall in honor of former City Manager David Ready, who spearheaded the park's creation.

The city held a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning that was attended by several current and former members of the city council.

The park's new name was unveiled as well as a plaque in Ready's honor.

"I'm so deeply honored by this that, you know, words can't really even express. And so I just want everyone to know, it's truly, truly appreciated," Ready said.

The park features 1.6 acres of fenced-in grass, along with fire hydrants, dual-purpose canine/human drinking fountains, picnic tables, and separate play areas for small and large dogs.

Masks and physical distancing are required, according to the park's website.

Ready retired this year after more than 20 years as city manager.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Ready just before his retirement to look back at his time with the city.