Sabina Nessa: Man charged with London teacher’s murder

News

By Lindsay Isaacs, CNN

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in southeast London, London’s Metropolitan police said Monday.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Nessa, 28, was killed last Friday as she walked the short distance from her home in southeast London to a local pub where she was planning to meet friends. She never arrived.

Her body was discovered in a nearby park the following day, sparking a murder investigation.

Residents in Kidbrooke, a quiet London suburb around 20 minutes by train from central London, have been left shocked by the killing in their community.

A candlelight vigil was held on Friday evening in Kidbrooke, Nessa’s southeast London neighborhood, to pay tribute to her life and call for action to improve safety for women and girls, organizers said.

Appearing at the vigil, Nessa’s sister Jebina Yasmin Islam, spoke of the pain of losing her sibling, describing her sister as a “brilliant” woman.

“We have lost an amazing sister far too early … Sabina loved her family. We have lost our sister, my parents lost their daughter and my girls have lost such a brilliant, loving, caring auntie,” Islam said.

“This feels like we’re stuck in a bad dream and we can’t get out of it,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Duarte Mendonca and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report