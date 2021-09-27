Traffic back up to speed in Palm Desert following I-10 collision

News

Motorists were hitting the brakes along Interstate 10 in Palm Desert early Monday morning following a collision involving a big rig semi-truck.

Traffic was at a crawl and completely stopped for a time, as crews worked to clean up spilled rock and dirt on the freeway's westbound number 2 and 3 lanes just west of Cook Street. Eastbound traffic was not impacted by the wreck or slowdowns.

There were no injuries reported in the original collision.

At least one secondary collision was reported in the traffic back up which stretched up a mile in length.

Traffic was moving again by 5:45 a.m.

