Two killed in rollover crash On I-10 near Whitewater identified

News

Two men killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 just east of Whitewater were identified today.

Thomas Dean Blosser, 31, of Desert Hot Springs and Derrick Sidney Lamb, 33, of Hemet were fatally injured shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10, east of the Whitewater cutoff, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Matt Napier said the victims were in a Kia Forte going about 70 mph in the fast lane when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle suddenly veered to the right.

"The vehicle crossed several lanes and continued off the roadway, where it collided with the dirt embankment and overturned, landing on its roof," Napier said.

No other vehicles were involved. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location a few minutes later and pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Napier said the victims were wearing seat belts. It was not yet known whether alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP's San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000.