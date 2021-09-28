Students learn more about aquatic animals and their habitats with after-school program

CNN - Regional

By Tammy Watford, WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students from Asheville’s Hillcrest community recently took a field trip with a UNC Asheville after-school program to get a bit closer to nature.

Monday afternoon, they have visited the Willow Pond at the North Carolina Arboretum.

They’re learning about different aquatic animals and their habitats.

One of the goals of the program is to get inner-city kids to be excited about nature and learn to protect it.

“A lot of times these kids don’t really have access to areas like this and I think it’s really special for them to be engaged in the outdoors and we have this space available at the arboretum,” said Joshua Perkins, an environmental education specialist.

Willow Pond is the Arboretum’s newest outdoor setting.

