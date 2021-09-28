Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
Woman stabbed in face, chest at work following dispute

By MARIYA MURROW

    ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A dispute between employees turned violent Sunday evening as police rushed to the scene of a stabbing.

It happened at around 5:50 p.m. at 267 Marietta Street NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with stab wounds to the face, chest, and right arm. The victim alleges she was stabbed with scissors by her ex-girlfriend, who works in the same location as her.

According to the incident report, the two women got into an altercation which led to a physical fight.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

