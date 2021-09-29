Cathedral City Council directs staff to move forward with agreement to bring officers back to city’s high schools

News

School resource officers may soon be back to Cathedral City school campuses.

The four-armed police officers that are typically on local high school campuses were temporarily removed from schools in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and Rancho Mirage earlier this year due to concerns about the disciplinary roles those officers were playing

On Wednesday, Cathedral City council members approved a plan that directs city staff to move forward with an agreement with the Palm Springs Unified School District to bring back an SRO to the city's high schools.

The contract runs through June 3, 2022, and will see an SRO at Cathedral City High School and Mt. San Jacinto Continuation High School.

The total cost of this agreement is estimated at $176,000, which the district will reimburse the city, according to city documents.

The Palm Springs City Council is set to vote on their SRO contract on Thursday. This contract will cost the district about $182,000.

As for Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage, those contracts are still being reviewed.

All four contracts will need to be brought forward before the school district for final approval before any officers return to campuses.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.