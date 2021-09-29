January 6 committee targets organizers of Stop the Steal rally in latest batch of subpoenas

News

By Annie Grayer, Ryan Nobles, Whitney Wild and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has issued its second round of subpoenas, this time targeting individuals involved in the planning and organization of the “Stop the Steal” rally that served as a prelude to the riot at the US Capitol and other rallies organized in the lead up to the day of the attack.

The subpoenas went out to 11 individuals who were affiliated with the organization, Women for America First, which had held the permit for the rally that preceded the riot on January 6. Women for America First also held rallies in Freedom Plaza in November and December of 2020, as well as two “March for Trump” bus tours that went nationwide seeking to generate interest in the organization’s Washington rallies. The requests show the committee has a particular interest in seeking what coordination the group may have had with the White House in its planning and as part of the larger Stop the Steal movement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

