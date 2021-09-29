Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, announces Democratic bid for Texas lieutenant governor
By Terence Burlij, CNN
Matthew Dowd, a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, announced Wednesday he would launch a campaign as a Democrat against Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in next year’s midterm election.
In a two-and-a-half minute announcement video, Dowd criticized Republican politicians in Texas, singling out Patrick as “cruel and craven.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
