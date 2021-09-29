Tickets on sale for the Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament

News

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament weekend.

The golf field sold out in under a week and tickets to the other events are expected to go quickly.

The event is kicking off earlier than usual, February 24, with a songwriters night at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort.

Some of this year's participants include the former lead singer of Journey, Steve Augeri, country star Sara Evans, and Kenny Loggins.

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.