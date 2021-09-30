Boy, 11, with rare stage 4 cancer moves to SoCal to receive experimental treatment

News

By Marc Cota-Robles

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA MONICA, Californa (KABC) — Kian Faghih is in a fight for his life. The 11-year old was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, that’s spread to his lungs. He’s gone through chemotherapy – with disappointing results.

And so Kian moved to Southern California from Seattle to receive DeltaRex-G, an experimental gene targeted therapy treatment, at the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica.

And it’s working

“It makes me feel a lot better. I feel more relaxed, I feel less sick and I feel less tired,” Kian said.

Dr. Erlinda Gordon is co-creator of the therapy, which has passed phase 2 trials and is approved by the FDA for compassionate use.

“We have cured people with stage 4 sarcoma,” said Dr. Gordon.

With the treatment, Kian has a shot at beating the cancer – but the current supply is running out… and Kian needs help.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, Kian’s family is hoping to raise $500,000 to make another batch of the DeltaRex-G.

It could not only help Kian – but up to a dozen others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.