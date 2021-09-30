Man ambushed by 3 armed men in driveway

News

By Joe Roetz

MIAMI (WSVN) — A man pulled into his driveway when he was ambushed by three gunmen, forcing him to run for his life.

The victim spoke exclusively to 7News about his near-death encounter.

“Seconds from something that is a life and death situation,” said Angelo Santa Cruz.

Nine seconds of terror were caught on surveillance video in North Miami.

“Get out of the vehicle and as I get here, I see the individuals come to a complete stop at the corner,” Cruz said.

Santa Cruz was getting home from work, parking, and getting out of his car when all of a sudden, he said three people ran up to him — all three with guns out.

“I double-take thinking, ‘Is he really coming for me? Is he coming for someone else that he is chasing? Is he maybe in danger?’” he said.

That confusion quickly turned into concern and fear.

Faced with a gun, Santa Cruz did the only thing he could: Run as fast as he could.

“I’m running. This is when I am face to face with the individual right over there,” he said.

Santa Cruz sprinted across the street aiming for his neighbor’s house. He wanted to jump the fence, but he never made it. That’s because as quickly as it started, it ended. Those three people turned around and ran away.

“I got that back gap of distance, and it’s when they decided to jump in the car and fled right down the block.

With three children, Santa Cruz looked back, worried about what his wife could have come home to.

“Out there thinking maybe my wife pulls up in 10 minutes and sees me on the floor or, hopefully, nothing happens to me, God willing.”

But he’s glad he and his family are safe, and he wants these guys caught.

“For it to really happen to you, maybe it was a random act, but who is to know really,” Santa Cruz said.

The three gunmen didn’t get away with anything.

Santa Cruz said he moved into his home back in December, and he’s already thinking about moving out.

He believes the three men were driving an SUV.

If you have any information about the incident, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

