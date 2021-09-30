New York City public school teachers ask Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

News

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A group of public school teachers in New York asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the New York City vaccine mandate.

In court papers, lawyers for the teachers say that New York City, as well as the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, have placed an “unconstitutional burden” on public school teachers.

The lawyers argue that instead of allowing teachers the opportunity to opt out of the vaccine mandate through weekly testing, the city’s mandate “forces unvaccinated public-school employees to go on unpaid leave for nearly a year.”

They say the mandate “threatens the education of thousands of children in the largest public-school system in the country and violates the substantive due process and equal protection rights afforded to all public-school employees.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

