Offensive poster seen on social media under investigation by administrators at high school

ANAHEIM, California (KCAL) — An offensive poster with the phrase “ur dad is my gardener,” held up by an unidentified young woman in what appears to be a classroom, began circulating on social media ahead of a Friday football game between Esperanza and Yorba Linda High Schools.

Officials at Yorba Linda High say the poster was created by students without the knowledge or authorization of staff and is under investigation.

“Just really racist, really…especially since right here, the school’s in Anaheim and there’s a lot of, like, Mexican people here and stuff, but even at this school, there’s not as many people. But it just really shows how ignorant that school is. Well, not that school, but, like, how kids can be,” Esperanza student Jennifer Fernandez said.

The screenshot of the sign appeared on social media as Esperanza High celebrated spirit week, leading up to the game with Yorba Linda. Students felt that the poster was directed at members of the Latino student body.

“It’s very upsetting. This is all over a football game and it’s really unnecessary,” said Esperanza student Kaitlyn Gonzalez.

“It’s not right do. This is just high school. It’s just friendly. Yeah, I’m excited for the game on Friday, but there’s a little heated tension though now,” said Esperanza student Bradley Knowles.

Dillon O’Connell, another Esperanza student, felt that the poster was definitely an offensive jab.

“I think the poster was messed up and I don’t think people should say stuff along those lines, or anything kind of like racially related,” he said.

CBSLA was unable to obtain interviews with an students from Yorba Linda High, but the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District released a statement, saying:

“Unequivocally, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District condemns any and all forms of discrimination. The district will not tolerate this kind of damaging behavior by our school students or on our school campuses.”

