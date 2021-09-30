Van crashes into home’s swimming pool

News

By Robbin Simmons

MIAMI (WSVN) — A man is OK after he crashed a van into his neighbor’s swimming pool in West Miami-Dade.

Judith Tome said her mother was going through her morning routine when her neighbor’s van crashed into her pool, Wednesday.

“She was taking out the garbage cans to the front of the house when she heard a loud boom,” Tome said. “She came running to see what it was and told my brother, who was getting ready for work, ‘Oh, my God, there’s somebody in the pool!’ Just a few minutes before, my mom could have been there or the baby, who she takes care of, and they actually go to the backyard every day.”

The incident happened just before 7:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 74th Avenue and Fifth Street.

“This is our neighbor, yeah,” Tome said. “He’s been our neighbor for many, many, many years, so we were just thankful that there was nobody outside at that moment and that he’s OK.”

Cellphone video captured Tome’s brother and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews helping the driver of the van get out of the car. The van was hoisted out of the pool a while later.

Martha Reytor said the driver, who owns her building, has some health issues, but she has no idea if that contributed to the crash.

The driver was not transported with any injuries and returned home just after 5 p.m. He did not want to comment on the incident.

Tome, meanwhile, said she was glad her 16-month-old had not yet arrived to spend the day with her mother.

“I’m glad that we can at least laugh about it because nobody really got hurt,” Tome said. “You’re in your house, and you think everything is OK. It’s not even a busy street, so you don’t expect something like this, and the next minute, they’re going through your fence, and the van is in the pool.”

It remains unknown if any citations will be issued to the driver of the van.

