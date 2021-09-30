Wife of man killed in train derailment is suing Amtrak

News

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois (KMOV) — The wife of a Metro East man who was killed in an Amtrak accident is now suing the train company.

Zach Schneider, 28, was one of three people killed in a train derailment in Joplin, Montana.

The train was going from Chicago to Portland and eight of the 10 cars derailed. Three people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

Schneider was a software engineer from Fairview Heights. His wife Rebecca was also on the train and was seriously injured. She claims her husband’s death was a preventable tragedy and she’s now suing Amtrak.

BNS Railways is also named in the lawsuit and that indicates the derailment may have been a result of defective or poorly-maintained tracks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.