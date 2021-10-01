‘Aladdin’ Broadway show cancels performances until October 12 because of more Covid-19 cases

CNN - Entertainment

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway canceled performances Friday for the second time this week after more coronavirus cases were detected within the theater company, the show said.

The production was paused Wednesday — a day after officially returning — due to Covid-19 cases, and it resumed Thursday.

But after more breakthrough cases were detected, the show decided to cancel performances starting Friday through October 10. The next performance is slated for October 12 at 7 p.m. at The New Amsterdam Theatre.

The show cancellations are first-known triggered by Covid-19 since Broadway began reopening last month after shutting down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances,” the show tweeted Friday. “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to Broadway.”

The show didn’t say how many Covid-19 cases have been detected thus far. Tickets for canceled performances will be refunded.

Broadway is big business for New York’s economy — an estimated 97,000 people are employed by shows. And when Covid-19 first swept across the US, it made New York City one of the first virus hotspots, forcing theaters to shutter for about 18 months.

Theaters began gradually reopening last month, raising their curtains with health measures in place to help protect against the spread of coronavirus.

All of New York’s 41 Broadway theaters require eligible audiences, crews, performers and other staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Broadway League’s policy. Children under 12 and those unvaccinated due to health conditions or religious reasons must provide a negative Covid-19 test to be granted entry. Audience members are also required to be masked inside theaters.

Breakthrough cases occur when someone tests positive for Covid-19 at least 14 days after they have been fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Such infections can cause disease with symptoms but some vaccinated people who become infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms at all. Research has shown that if people become infected after vaccination, typically they get a milder case.

