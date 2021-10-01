Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:31 AM

Body found at trash service facility

By Jacey Crawford

Click here for updates on this story

    LAWRENCE, Indiana (WISH) — Police are investigating a body that was discovered Thursday at a Ray’s Trash Service transfer station on the city’s far northeast side.

Just after 9 a.m., Lawrence Police Department responded to the facility in the 10000 block of East 56th Street on reports of a body found.

Employees discovered the body as they were transferring items to be transported to a landfill.

Police determined that the body had likely arrived at the station within the last 24 hours.

The victim is believed to be a male, police say.

It is currently unknown where the body came from prior to arriving at the facility.

Police have not yet ruled the death a homicide, and the victim has not been identified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content