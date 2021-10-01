Crash in Banning area leaves one dead, three Injured
A person was killed today in a traffic crash in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Banning that left three other people injured.
The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in a canyon area near the 8200 block of Sing Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TRAFFIC COLLISION OVER THE SIDE - Rptd 7:09 AM. 8200 Blk Sing Rd in the unincorporated county area of Banning. Firefighters responded to a report of a si hole vehicle rollover. #SingIC pic.twitter.com/NwNtw1NRN9— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 1, 2021
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person or the conditions of the survivors.
The circumstances of the crash were under investigation
