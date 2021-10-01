Skip to Content
Crash in Banning area leaves one dead, three Injured

A person was killed today in a traffic crash in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Banning that left three other people injured.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in a canyon area near the 8200 block of Sing Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person or the conditions of the survivors.    

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation

City News Service

