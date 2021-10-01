Girl, 10, freed after being trapped under car

CNN - Regional

By Stephanie Baumer

LINCOLN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a car ran over her lower body while she was waiting for a bus in Lincoln County.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday the girl was sitting on the side of the road at Gravens Road and Cuivre Ridge Drive when a car that was slowing to approach a stop sign ran over her lower body, trapping her underneath, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell. The sheriff said the girl’s stepfather was able to get a jack and lift the car up enough to get her out from underneath.

After being freed, the girl was taken to the hospital with injuries and was said to be in good condition. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

