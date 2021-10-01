October Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs
October's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs.
The BGCPS is a non-profit with the mission to support and inspire young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
During the pandemic, the club has been unable to host traditional fundraising events. So the organization plans to use $25,000 grant to make sure their doors remain open and it can continue to provide free service to the youth who are most in need. It will also be invested in extra supplies to ensure kids stay safe and healthy. Such as proper PPE and individual art supplies, wet wipes, etc.
BGCPS was founded in 1984 and is currently the largest after-school program provider in the City of Palm Springs. It serves over 1,700 young people per year between the grades of 1-12. It provides safe and encouraging programs to help youth in the area achieve their full potential. Every week, members in the Pathfinder's Children's Center (grades K-8) and the Mary Bremer Teen Center (grades 9-12) get to have educational experiences that give them the chance to succeed in the club's priority outcomes: academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyle.
