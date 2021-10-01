Players returning to England from red list to play if jabbed

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated players will now be able to travel to World Cup qualifiers in countries on England’s red list without having to fully quarantine on their return, enabling them to directly return to action with their clubs. A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League, the government and the health authorities. People arriving in England from countries on a red list due to high coronavirus risks are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. Fully vaccinated players returning to England can still not stay at home and must instead use a club facility, which they can only leave once a day to train or play.