Woman has dozens of shots fired outside her door

News

By John Oakes

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman named Aisha Tillman was getting ready for bed close to midnight when she heard shots right outside her door. She grabbed her kids and ducked onto the ground.

To her, the shots sounded like they were headed straight into her apartment. In fact, they were aimed through the fence, out into the street.

The next day, Tillman came out of her apartment to find empty shell casings scattered in front of her door. KTBS counted at least 20.

The fence next to the road was riddled with bullet holes.

Tillman says this isn’t the first time she’s heard gunfire at her apartment complex, but it’s never been this close. Police arrived to pick up the casings and take them into evidence.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.