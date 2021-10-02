La Quinta car crash leaves 2 people injured

News

One person was seriously injured in a car crash this afternoon in La Quinta.

Authorities said another person suffered minor injuries in the wreck. Both of the injured were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident happened before 1:00 p.m. today on Dune Palms Road and Miles Avenue.

It appears three cars were involved in the collision, which led one of cars to overturn.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Stay with News Channel Three for new developments.